Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cajvanean Alexandru

Hitwave Game Studios

Cajvanean Alexandru
Cajvanean Alexandru
  • Save
Hitwave Game Studios brand emblem identity branding logo cajva lighting bolt thunder orange studi game rough sea wave hit hitwave
Download color palette

Hitwave Game Studio is recently developing new AAA titles. Young and passionate just like their logo, they are a creative force. Can't wait for their games to come out.

Check out their latest project Lands of Kehliel

Open for projects contact@cajva.com

Website

Behance

Instagram

Facebook

Cajvanean Alexandru
Cajvanean Alexandru

More by Cajvanean Alexandru

View profile
    • Like