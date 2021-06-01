Octopus (Fabric Pattern)

My task was to develop a print for the fabric. Fabric width 150 cm, created for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers

I have provided the possibility of using different colour options for this design and it's created in three colour versions. Also this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern Fabric width 150 cm

Made for https://mrmurka.com