Ekaterina Matveeva

Octopus (Fabric Pattern)

Octopus (Fabric Pattern) scull octopus pattern design pattern wallpaper design illustration fabric pattern
  1. mambeeba_octopus_01.jpg
  2. mambeeba_octopus_02.jpg
  3. mambeeba_octopus_03.jpg
  4. mambeeba_octopus_04.jpg
  5. mambeeba_octopus_05.jpg

My task was to develop a print for the fabric. Fabric width 150 cm, created for the production of professional aprons for daring and flamboyant bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers

I have provided the possibility of using different colour options for this design and it's created in three colour versions. Also this design has two scales - a larger print that does not repeat on the product, and a smaller pattern Fabric width 150 cm

Made for https://mrmurka.com

