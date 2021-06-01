YUMMVEES- Site Build and Brand

Here it is, Yummvees is live and moving forward.

At the beginning of the year, I had an opportunity to work on a new local vegan restaurant's branding and site design. The project consisted of branding, site design/development and menu design. It was an awesome project to work on and the client was one of those clients we all dream to have.

If you have time take a look at the live site @ https://yummvees.com/

And if you are in Richmond VA stop by and give it a try, the food and drinks are top shelf.