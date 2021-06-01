25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our new first bundle of 25 apparel tags and labels Mockups, this bundle brings many different variations of labels & tags. Including 2 effects flat & embroidered with the highest quality of detail. You can easily change and place your own design | Image with few clicks using Smart Objects.
Features:
Includes 25 PSD Files - Premade Scenes - Ready to customize it and place your logo with few clicks. (Showed on 2nd Picture).
High-Resolution Files at 3600 x 2400 - 300 DPI.
Every file is very well organized and easy to understand.
Includes 2 effects flat & embroidered.
Includes a tutorial on how to replace the logo with your own.
You can also buy separately each mockup in the description of the product.