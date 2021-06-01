25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD

Our new first bundle of 25 apparel tags and labels Mockups, this bundle brings many different variations of labels & tags. Including 2 effects flat & embroidered with the highest quality of detail. You can easily change and place your own design | Image with few clicks using Smart Objects.

Features:

Includes 25 PSD Files - Premade Scenes - Ready to customize it and place your logo with few clicks. (Showed on 2nd Picture).

High-Resolution Files at 3600 x 2400 - 300 DPI.

Every file is very well organized and easy to understand.

Includes 2 effects flat & embroidered.

Includes a tutorial on how to replace the logo with your own.

You can also buy separately each mockup in the description of the product.