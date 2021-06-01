Good for Sale
Asylab

25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD

Asylab
Asylab
  • Save
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD
Download color palette
  1. Cover.png
  2. preview.png
  3. quality.png
  4. flat.png
  5. organized.png
  6. 03.png
  7. 02.png
  8. 1.png

25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD

Price
$14
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
25 Apparel Tag & Labels Logo Mockups - PSD

Our new first bundle of 25 apparel tags and labels Mockups, this bundle brings many different variations of labels & tags. Including 2 effects flat & embroidered with the highest quality of detail. You can easily change and place your own design | Image with few clicks using Smart Objects.

Features:

Includes 25 PSD Files - Premade Scenes - Ready to customize it and place your logo with few clicks. (Showed on 2nd Picture).

High-Resolution Files at 3600 x 2400 - 300 DPI.

Every file is very well organized and easy to understand.

Includes 2 effects flat & embroidered.

Includes a tutorial on how to replace the logo with your own.

You can also buy separately each mockup in the description of the product.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Asylab
Asylab
We create awesome devices mockups, logo mockups and more.

More by Asylab

View profile
    • Like