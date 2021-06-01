Big Letterform Texture

For this project writing in free style text and create three (two pages each) different sizes of textures. For my text I used The Fountain of Fair Fortune and it is one of the stories in the wizarding fairy tales collection, The Tales of Beedle the Bard. All of the letters had to be touching and the negative and positive space should be balanced. the markers I used was Lepen flex brush marker, Aigno uni-ball black pen, and Prismacolor black marker. Then I had to choose one and invert on the computer in black and white.