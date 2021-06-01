(FR) Logo d'une compagnie fictive d'un prochain jeu sur lequel je travail. Un logo qui a demandé un après-midi de travail pour réaliser l'icône et la typographie. Toutes les lettres ont été réalisées individuellement à partir d'un cercle. Côté inspiration, la boussole symbolise parfaitement l'exploration et le orange/corail forme un duo parfait avec le bleu légèrement vert.

(EN) Logo of a fictitious company from an upcoming game I'm working on. A logo that took an afternoon of work to achieve the icon and the typography. All letters were made individually from a circle. On the inspiration side, the compass perfectly symbolizes exploration and the orange / coral forms a perfect duo with the slightly green blue.

Software : Gravit Designer

copyright Horizon Studio 2021