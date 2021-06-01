Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Zmiy | Branding ✖️Logo Designer

Beta Miami

Beta Miami b company tech startup ukraine mark icon emblem modern minimal flat shape brand identity branding new york logo designer miami beta rental car
Wazzup my brozz! ⚡️⚡️

Logo for Miami car rental and tech startup.
Just made it, it's still hot!

https://beta.miami

How do you like it?

