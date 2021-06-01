Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmed Jalal

Medical Landing Page 👇

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal
  • Save
Medical Landing Page 👇 ui design ui ux healthcare website design mobile app landing page website doctor app hospitality ui minimal design doctor health
Download color palette

Hi guys!👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of the medical health landing page, what do you think?
Press "L" if you love it.

Make your project more awesome!
📧 Work With Us: ahmedjalal.ux.ui@gmail.com

🌎 Follow us.
https://dribbble.com/ahmedjalal.
https://www.instagram.com/mdjalal.ahmed2000/

Ahmed Jalal
Ahmed Jalal

More by Ahmed Jalal

View profile
    • Like