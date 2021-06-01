mex.design

Banana with Lemon Juice 🍌🍌

mex.design
mex.design
  • Save
Banana with Lemon Juice 🍌🍌 spring doodle emoticon yellow cool sunglasses fruit love mascot vector design illustration character cute cartoon juicy day summer juice banana
Download color palette

Today I tried to make a illustration of Banana drink with Lemon Juice in Summer 🍌🍌🍌

If you like my design, don't forget to like it so I'm excited to upload my work 😁
-
Need good illustrations and logos? just order me or email me for project questions or commission work 😊
📩:
mexdesign95@gmail.com
-
Have a nice day! 😊

mex.design
mex.design

More by mex.design

View profile
    • Like