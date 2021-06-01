Jessica Taylor

House Drawings

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
  • Save
House Drawings graphite architecture visualization architecture childrens illustration illustration
House Drawings graphite architecture visualization architecture childrens illustration illustration
Download color palette
  1. SC_SkippersHouse.jpg
  2. SC_SportsCenter.jpg

Some drawings of houses and a clubhouse building I did in my community.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
Unique digital and hand-drawn pencil illustrations.

More by Jessica Taylor

View profile
    • Like