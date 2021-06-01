Libbie Bischoff

Piecees of my heart!

Piecees of my heart! dingbat font design freebies free font collage type design type typography
Made some collage dingbats this week and shared some of my thoughts about collagin'! See the post and download here: https://typedunord.substack.com/p/week-6-piecees

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Type Designer in the SF Bay Area <3
