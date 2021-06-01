Rudio Cabrillas

Rudio Cabrillas
Rudio Cabrillas
POSTER | Promotional
Bon'z is a well-known Snack Bar in my home town. I design most of their graphics including their logo but these posters are my favorite.

The design was inspired by to posters of the top fast food chains here in the country.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Rudio Cabrillas
Rudio Cabrillas
