ana generoso

gecroche logo

ana generoso
ana generoso
  • Save
gecroche logo 2021 logotype brand identity branding graphic design color palette logo font brand design type typography
Download color palette

Gecrochê is a Brazilian crochet brand. I designed a modern, colorful and attractive look to broadcast that crochet is cool!

ana generoso
ana generoso

More by ana generoso

View profile
    • Like