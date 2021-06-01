Bahar

Pumpkin Girl

Bahar
Bahar
Pumpkin Girl logo fall autumn pumpkin halloween vector ux ui trend minimal illustrator illustration design branding 2021
Hi guys 😍
This is my illustration for halloween 🎃
Hope you like it.
