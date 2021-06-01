Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kevin Spahn

Drake Relays

Drake Relays badge t-shirt design homefield t-shirt tshirt
My first official apparel contribution as part of the Homefield design team. Love the blue track at Drake Stadium.

See more at https://www.homefieldapparel.com/collections/vintage-drake-university-bulldogs-store/products/drake-relays-t-shirt?rsc=806607

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
