zen bubbles

I first started sketching with being keen on the zen element also the products emphasis on natural skin care product.

The brush stroke circle(ensō) represents strength & elegance themes which resonate well with the product's mission.The leaf just highlights the natural touch of the product thus altogether emphasis strength & elegance through nature.

The color scheme highlights calmness through the blue & natural goodness with the green.

The type emphasizes on calm and recollection with its rounded edges & color.

Please feel free to share your thoughts