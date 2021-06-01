Rook Meho

zen bubbles

I first started sketching with being keen on the zen element also the products emphasis on natural skin care product.
The brush stroke circle(ensō) represents strength & elegance themes which resonate well with the product's mission.The leaf just highlights the natural touch of the product thus altogether emphasis strength & elegance through nature.
The color scheme highlights calmness through the blue & natural goodness with the green.
The type emphasizes on calm and recollection with its rounded edges & color.

Please feel free to share your thoughts

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
