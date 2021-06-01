Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ed Jones

Run For Oceans In-store Game

Ed Jones
Ed Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Run For Oceans In-store Game shop retail in store retrogame adidas ui recyle run game run game
Download color palette
  1. RunForOceans_Dribbble.mp4
  2. RFO.JPG

Gamified store installation, to promote the adidas Run for the Oceans pledge of picking up 10 bottles for every 1 KM run. Check out the final creation in the adidas Oxford Street store 🏃‍♂️🌊

Run_For_The_Oceans.mp4
20 MB
Download
Run_For_The_Oceans_.mp4
40 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Ed Jones
Ed Jones
Senior UI Designer. @IMA. Leeds.
Hire Me

More by Ed Jones

View profile
    • Like