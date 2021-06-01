Jessica Taylor

MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
  • Save
MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series nature illustration nature animals colored pencil childrens illustration illustration
MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series nature illustration nature animals colored pencil childrens illustration illustration
MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series nature illustration nature animals colored pencil childrens illustration illustration
MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series nature illustration nature animals colored pencil childrens illustration illustration
MRAA "Birds of Virginia" series nature illustration nature animals colored pencil childrens illustration illustration
Download color palette
  1. MRAA_heron_framed.jpg
  2. MRAA_hawk_framed.jpg
  3. MRAA_cardinal_framed.jpg
  4. MRAA_downy_framed.jpg
  5. MRAA_hummingbird_framed.jpg

I created these beautiful birds in colored pencil to be juried into a local artists association, the Metropolitan Richmond Artists Association. I love working in colored pencil and also do children's books! Pictures were taken in my studio.

Jessica Taylor
Jessica Taylor
Unique digital and hand-drawn pencil illustrations.

More by Jessica Taylor

View profile
    • Like