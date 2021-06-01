Shivam Pednekar

Music app UI

Music app UI illustration interface app design design flat inspiration minimal mobile mobile app mobile design mobileinspiration mobiletrends mobileui mobile ui trending uiuxdesign uiinspiration uitrends uidesign
Hey guys, What's up?

Here is a new dope app that will help a user to find the best music for his future tracks. I hope you enjoy the interface as I enjoyed the design process.

Let me know what you think 👀🔥

Thanks 😊

    Like