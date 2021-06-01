Merritt Horan Capurro

Extracted Repeats for Maximizing Budgets

seamless repeat print and pattern surface design ditsy novelty sunshine yellow blue brand cohesive happy maximize budgeting extraction extracted prints
This is an example of how with just one inspirational print (hopefully one of mine so it's clean vector shapes!) You can extract elements and build an entire line of products that will sit nicely together in a store.

