Arthur Shefner

Aspirations: 02 OBLIVION

Arthur Shefner
Arthur Shefner
  • Save
Aspirations: 02 OBLIVION typeface collage art graphics graphic design illustration poster poster design layout graphicdesign artoftheday
Download color palette

Available as NFT on Zora

as·​pi·​ra·​tion | \ ˌa-spə-ˈrā-shən \
Definition of aspiration: a strong desire to achieve something high or great

Arthur Shefner
Arthur Shefner

More by Arthur Shefner

View profile
    • Like