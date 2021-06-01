Good for Sale
Rhasyab
Furonto

Costy: Customer Analytics Landing Page

Rhasyab
Furonto
Rhasyab for Furonto
Hire Us
  • Save
Costy: Customer Analytics Landing Page product website product page website design web design website web landing page concept landing page ui landing page design landing page customer analytics charts chart analytics analytic

Costy UI Kit

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on uplabs.com
Good for sale
Costy UI Kit
Download color palette

Costy UI Kit

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on uplabs.com
Good for sale
Costy UI Kit

Visual Exploration
Hi, Dribbblers! This is my exploration of Customer Analytics App / SaaS Landing Page for Furonto.

Thank you for watching!
Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
---
Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now
---
This is Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
---
Find Furonto at
Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn

Costy.png
800 KB
Download
Furonto
Furonto
Offering the best solution to every pixel created.
Hire Us

More by Furonto

View profile
    • Like