"Strong" is an expression of absolute strength;

In the field of science and technology, IQOO relies on its absolute strength and came out with a calm attitude;

IQOO combines old and new electronic parts in the body, reflecting the strong technological strength precipitation and innovation;

This absolute strength indicates IQOO's unshakable strong position!

More details can be viewed here👇

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117955061/IQOO-Absolute-Strength