This scene is all about the flow state - when you're doing what you love and time isn't a thing.
Pedro describes using sticky notes to capture nuggets of knowledge that accumulated around his workspace. As he became more of a master of his craft, those sticky notes slowly disappeared. The training wheels were off!
That's how I'm starting to feel about animation. I still have a long way to go to get to the level of some of my peers and aspirational agencies, but I'm getting there!
Thanks for tuning in all week for little snippets of my process with this project.