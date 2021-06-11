This scene is all about the flow state - when you're doing what you love and time isn't a thing.⁠

Pedro describes using sticky notes to capture nuggets of knowledge that accumulated around his workspace. As he became more of a master of his craft, those sticky notes slowly disappeared. The training wheels were off! ⁠

That's how I'm starting to feel about animation. I still have a long way to go to get to the level of some of my peers and aspirational agencies, but I'm getting there! ⁠

Thanks for tuning in all week for little snippets of my process with this project.⁠