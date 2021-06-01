Free Saint George Stencil Font is a clean and experimental font, based on a widely available Georgia. The intention was to modify an existing typeface and create something new. Because it is an experimental project, it is available only in lowercase characters. The inspiration for the theme comes from the name of the original which morphed to Saint George. Since the stencil shapes got more wild and playful, the tone of the theme had appropriated humour and twisting of the basic christian tale of Saint George.

