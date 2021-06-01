Studio Ochi

My little truck

My little truck mining dumper dirt miner tinyart tilt shift truck car blender faceted assets lowpolyart illustration lowpoly 3d artist cgi 3d art
I just love working on this little fella, tomorrow i´ll share this amazing image that came out from some more experimantation or check it out on our insta. :D

