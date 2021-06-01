Free Playful Letters Text Effect – PSD

Free Playful Letters Text Effect is a bubbly PSD text effect created by Pixelbuddha. It’s super simple to create your own effect with just a few clicks. Just open up Photoshop, click on the smart object, write your own text (use any font) and save! Simple as that!

