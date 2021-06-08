Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Point Studio

Moving to Kansas

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Pedro's Journey from Mexico to Kansas. This scene was fun to compress such a vast transition of the landscape into a few seconds. ⁠

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like