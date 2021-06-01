Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marcio Fernandes

Restaurant Banner - page1

Marcio Fernandes
Marcio Fernandes
  • Save
Restaurant Banner - page1 food and drink banner uidesign design glass food app landingpage pasta restaurant food
Download color palette

This is a concept banner I'm developing for a restaurant website homepage.

With the pandemic they need to expand their digital presence and are renewing communication.

If you like this style and concept I would like to hear it. Leave your message.

Marcio Fernandes
Marcio Fernandes

More by Marcio Fernandes

View profile
    • Like