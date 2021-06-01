Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Clear Spider landing page redesign concept

Clear Spider landing page redesign concept saas landing page saas website ecommerce landingpage webdesign uidesign ui design
Hello everyone, today I tried redesigning a Clear Spider Inc. landing page. Even though the current design is pretty good I tried going in a different direction with more vibrant colors. Let me know what you all think.

