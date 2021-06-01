Kylie Bradshaw
Back to the Grind

Baaaaack to the Grind! Hope you all had a great Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸 ! It's always tough getting back into the swing of things after a long weekend, but sometimes easing back into work is the best way to keep afloat on your first day back.

This morning I spent some time getting back to the grind by playing in after effects with some kinetic typography. I love playing with motion to make my compositions more interesting, and this was the perfect exercise to get my brain back in design mode for this upcoming week 🤓

