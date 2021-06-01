🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Baaaaack to the Grind! Hope you all had a great Memorial Day weekend 🇺🇸 ! It's always tough getting back into the swing of things after a long weekend, but sometimes easing back into work is the best way to keep afloat on your first day back.
This morning I spent some time getting back to the grind by playing in after effects with some kinetic typography. I love playing with motion to make my compositions more interesting, and this was the perfect exercise to get my brain back in design mode for this upcoming week 🤓