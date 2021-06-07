Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Point Studio

A Learner's Journey

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
  • Save
A Learner's Journey hightech industries koch factory motiongraphic animation design color vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Factory.mp4
  2. Factory-01.png

This is probably my favorite frame from a recent animation for Koch Industries. A Learner's Journey showcases the company’s opportunity for growth and learning. ⁠

The animation features Pedro Osornio, a natural-born tinkerer who started as a janitor and rose through the company to become a robotics engineer. With this scene, I wanted to convey Pedro arriving in an overwhelming and high-tech environment. ⁠

Link in bio for the full animation!⁠

The Point Studio
The Point Studio

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like