This is probably my favorite frame from a recent animation for Koch Industries. A Learner's Journey showcases the company’s opportunity for growth and learning.
The animation features Pedro Osornio, a natural-born tinkerer who started as a janitor and rose through the company to become a robotics engineer. With this scene, I wanted to convey Pedro arriving in an overwhelming and high-tech environment.
