Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Herman

Backed Logo applied package

Chris Herman
Chris Herman
  • Save
Backed Logo applied package vector typography design logo illustrator branding
Download color palette

Preliminary design concept, logo package application.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Chris Herman
Chris Herman

More by Chris Herman

View profile
    • Like