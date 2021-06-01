Medihelp || Hospital

Hello Folks!

Glad to be a part of the Creative People. Here are some screens of Medihelp mobile apps. Medihelp is an all one medical solution for the user. Here is a section of the Hospital.

You can book a hospital for emergencies or any cases.

Hope you will ❤it. More sections and full case studies coming soon...

--------------------------------------------------------------

We built design that built your business!

Available for taking your project to next level.

Estimate your project at hellograpeslab@gmail.com



Dribbble || Facebook

Stay Safe, Stay Tuned.