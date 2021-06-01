Alet About Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone,
Glad to share with you more explorations from the folio project, which we did for the Danish creative collective called Alet. Today, it is a subtle hover animation as well as the overall layout for the about section of the homepage.
As you might remember, these are various explorations from the unapproved concepts. The website development is currently being finalized and we are beyond stoked to be releasing this website shortly. Stay tuned!
You can also follow me on Savee to find out what inspires me.
See u there https://savee.it/zhenyary/