Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
Animagic Studios

Kurt Cobain - Unplugged

Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
Animagic Studios
Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara for Animagic Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 01.mp4
  2. 02.mp4
  3. 03.mp4

There are iconic moments in human history that will stay in our memories for many generations to come. Some of these moments are of political, social, or economic importance; others are moments of social and cultural impact that helped shaped and define entire generations.

The collection of these moments is the highlight of the human story.
They are the moments we looked back to and cherished together.

They are the moment to be remembered.

Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance on November 18, 1993, was one of these moments, so we decided to capture it on this scene from our upcoming Short: To be Remembered. We did the animation on the guitar strings to match Kurt's performance during the chorus on "Man who Sold the World" one of our favorite songs of this historic concert.

Character Design: Freddie
Animation: Jordi

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
We are remote and cloud based studio.
Hire Us

More by Animagic Studios

View profile
    • Like