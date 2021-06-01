The Umbrella develop Browser Apps for Windows 10

The Umbrella 1 & 2 are the best and fastest browser app for Windows 10. You can connect all your social media profiles and change them with one click. Play music in a special way in the background and use your profiles on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitch, Dribbble, GIPHY, XOOM, Messaging apps, News apps, Mails apps, Cloud Apps, Money transfer apps.

It`s very simple.

In The Umbrella 1 just drag the links to the green browser and post or share on any of your social media profiles.

In The Umbrella 2 just drag the links between the two screens and post, share, or mail to any social media account.

130 Most used platforms on NET. More than 130 profiles in one App. The Umbrella doesn`t provide a login, doesn`t use cookies, and doesn`t collect user data. For Download and Install you need a Microsoft account.

Install The Umbrella 1: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9PBRH8WTW68L

Install The Umbrella 2: https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9NJ917K0CCTC

The Umbrella official site: http://theumbrella.renderforestsites.com/

Youtube video The Umbrella1 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DoehCH2P5Y

Youtube video The Umbrella 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1DhK_0tOp4