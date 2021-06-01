Subrata Das

karo AI

karo AI sales advertising tech logo abstract logo branding landingpage copywriting neural network deep learning machinelearning driving car robot automation selfdriving ai artificial intelligence logo branding concept
Hello friends. Here I am showing my recent experimental branding and copywriting project. Here you can see a conceptual brand advert messaging for KaroAI.

The AI Self-Driving Cars technology is based on image detection and perception. So here vision is more important to detect obstacles. And this is my idea.

Would be happy to hear your feedback or any thoughts. Thanks

Interested to work with me? Feel free to reach out.
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das

