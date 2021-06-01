Public Bus Transportation App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello !
This App is a day to day transportation app for user's who prefer to travel by public transportation to save fuel efficiency and air pollution .
A detailed work of this with research is posted on this link if you wish to view it -
https://www.behance.net/gallery/63437323/Public-Transportation-App
I hope you guys like this work!