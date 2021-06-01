Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lyonn Agency

Päiväkoti Säde

Lyonn Agency
Lyonn Agency
  • Save
Päiväkoti Säde pedagogy learning play education finlandia tote bag kids logotype icon logo brand identity branding design
Download color palette

Branding made for kindergarten in finland focused on learning and emotional education in everyday life through creative play.

↓ Full project ↓
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120670145/Paeivaekoti-Saede?

Lyonn Agency
Lyonn Agency

More by Lyonn Agency

View profile
    • Like