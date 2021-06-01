Gaming Gear (Head Phones) product design.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey,
I designed this using Adobe XD and i have a full video of it on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDikW-r9h7c&t=20s)
I'm a Freelancer and do Frontend web development and Product design, Available for HIRE
Contact Me: abagraphicx@gmailcom
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCum-LWqsHpHhJAkfK8OBr0w
Thank You!