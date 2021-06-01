Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gaming Gear (Head Phones) product design.

Gaming Gear (Head Phones) product design. front-end development graphic design web design ui ux product design ui ux design gaming headphone gaming website headphones
Hey,
I designed this using Adobe XD and i have a full video of it on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDikW-r9h7c&t=20s)

I'm a Freelancer and do Frontend web development and Product design, Available for HIRE
Contact Me: abagraphicx@gmailcom
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCum-LWqsHpHhJAkfK8OBr0w

Thank You!

