Leprechaun Themed slot - symbols Design

Leprechaun Themed slot - symbols Design
The slot symbols illustrate legends about the life of leprechauns.

A pot of gold hidden under a rainbow is the ultimate treasure that every adventurer dreams of.

A glass of frothy ale is a drink traditionally served on St. Patrick's Day. Horseshoe is a symbol of good luck. Gold coins, harp and pipe are also closely related to Irish folklore.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/slot-machine-sale-leprechauns-pot/

