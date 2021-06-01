Leprechaun Themed slot - symbols Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The slot symbols illustrate legends about the life of leprechauns.
⠀
A pot of gold hidden under a rainbow is the ultimate treasure that every adventurer dreams of.
A glass of frothy ale is a drink traditionally served on St. Patrick's Day. Horseshoe is a symbol of good luck. Gold coins, harp and pipe are also closely related to Irish folklore.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/slot-machine-sale-leprechauns-pot/
