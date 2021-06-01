Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chinedu Daniel Okeke

Give.Ord

Give.Ord user experience design uiux design user interface user experience product design
An Online Clothing Donation platform that caters to the needs of those who can't afford to cloth themselves.

You can view the case study below
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120368931/GiveOrg-UXUI-Case-Study

