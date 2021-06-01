Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animated instagram stories in PowerPoint | Zorelovy project

Animated instagram stories in PowerPoint | Zorelovy project animation presentation presentation design powerpoint presentation powerpoint design powerpoint
  1. ezgif-7-29a7b015dce9.gif
  2. ezgif-7-66b7bc093416.gif
  3. ezgif-7-1d7adb728b7f.gif

Zorelovy is the first family camp of humane pedagogy in Ukraine. They approached us to create a presentation of their project. They requested that the presentation is made in a vertical format for Instagram stories. All the elements and animations were made in PowerPoint.

____________

Reprezent | reprezent.us

We have been making world-class presentations since 2014. During this time, we have worked with 500+ clients from 25 countries of the world and made 700+ presentations.

Contact us to get a world-class presentation design done: idea@reprezent.us.

We design world-class PowerPoint presentations.
