Animated instagram stories in PowerPoint | Zorelovy project

Zorelovy is the first family camp of humane pedagogy in Ukraine. They approached us to create a presentation of their project. They requested that the presentation is made in a vertical format for Instagram stories. All the elements and animations were made in PowerPoint.

____________

Reprezent | reprezent.us

We have been making world-class presentations since 2014. During this time, we have worked with 500+ clients from 25 countries of the world and made 700+ presentations.

Contact us to get a world-class presentation design done: idea@reprezent.us.