Hi all 👋
—
First shot from us over at team XDiQ. We're a small product design team working within the programmatic advertising space helping to shape and evolve our internal product suite.
We've been working hard over the past year or so revamping the design language of one of our products, Hub. Intelligence Hub is MiQs’ self-serve insight dashboard, providing rich and actionable intelligence for campaigns.
—
Stay tuned for more updates and further shots from the team. 🚀
Thanks for stopping by!