Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Greene
XD Team

Intelligence Hub

Alex Greene
XD Team
Alex Greene for XD Team
  • Save
Intelligence Hub data visualization data viz dashboard app user interface design dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design uxui user experience ui design ui user interface
Intelligence Hub data visualization data viz dashboard app user interface design dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design uxui user experience ui design ui user interface
Intelligence Hub data visualization data viz dashboard app user interface design dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design uxui user experience ui design ui user interface
Intelligence Hub data visualization data viz dashboard app user interface design dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design uxui user experience ui design ui user interface
Intelligence Hub data visualization data viz dashboard app user interface design dashboard design dashboard ui ux ux design uxui user experience ui design ui user interface
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_Hub 1.png
  2. Dribbble_Hub 2.png
  3. Dribbble_Hub 3.png
  4. Dribbble_Hub 4.png
  5. Dribbble_Hub 5.png

Hi all 👋
— 
First shot from us over at team XDiQ. We're a small product design team working within the programmatic advertising space helping to shape and evolve our internal product suite.

We've been working hard over the past year or so revamping the design language of one of our products, Hub. Intelligence Hub is MiQs’ self-serve insight dashboard, providing rich and actionable intelligence for campaigns.

Stay tuned for more updates and further shots from the team. 🚀

Thanks for stopping by!

XD Team
XD Team
Like