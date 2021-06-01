Egor Denisov

Recruiment task manager

Egor Denisov
Egor Denisov
  • Save
Recruiment task manager concept task ui mvp task manager recruitment
Download color palette

Make a service for hiring employees tasks with convenient planning and quick editing

Offer features for the service and develop the interface of the personal account section, where the store manager plans and orders employees. Develop it so that the manager can conveniently, quickly and accurately plan the next month.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120663121/Recruitment-task-manager

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Egor Denisov
Egor Denisov

More by Egor Denisov

View profile
    • Like