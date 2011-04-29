Modular scales in ALA #327

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
On Tuesday, my article about designing with modular scales will be published at A List Apart. One year in the making, and edited down to its leanest, most essential bits, this article gets to the nut of the technique. For folks new to modular scales, or who fell asleep during my Build talk (I don't blame you!), it covers all the basics.
Designers already familiar with modular scales should appreciate the easy-to-study example and practical tips (improvisation, comment math). Dig into the example CSS file, and it will challenge you to rethink how you structure stylesheets.
I'm really looking forward to Tuesday.