Modular scales in ALA #327

On Tuesday, my article about designing with modular scales will be published at A List Apart. One year in the making, and edited down to its leanest, most essential bits, this article gets to the nut of the technique. For folks new to modular scales, or who fell asleep during my Build talk (I don't blame you!), it covers all the basics.

Designers already familiar with modular scales should appreciate the easy-to-study example and practical tips (improvisation, comment math). Dig into the example CSS file, and it will challenge you to rethink how you structure stylesheets.

I'm really looking forward to Tuesday.