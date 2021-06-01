Heidi Amellie

Carent

Carent app minimal concept dailyui car rental app car design ux uiux design uiux ui design ui
Carent,
Choose your car, Makes your journey ✨

Hello fellas 👋🏻
I just did an exploration of a car rental application, its name's CARENT 😎

What you can do with this CARENT App?
YESSS, you can choose your favorite car with the lowest price guarantee 😏

Thankss a lott, hv a great day!! ❤️❤️

