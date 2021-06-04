Colorful and Modern UI with Palz

Trending designs to inspire you
🌵Give your UI a modern touch using
‘Palz’, a free illustration collection! The new collection ‘Palz’ is loaded with fresh stickers and fun colors to make any personal or work project look cool and professional 🤝
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Palz by Ana Copenicker
