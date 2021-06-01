Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Waist Bag Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Waist Bag Mockup nylon wallet pocket package fasten banana purse accessory pouch pack adjustable case strap zipper belt bumbag bag waist psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg
  8. 8.jpg

Waist Bag Mockup

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Waist Bag Mockup

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market

Product includes:
• 4 psd with isolated waist bag (front, side and top views);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• bag color and design;
• belt color and design;
• elements color (zipper tape, plastic pull and fastex, metal zipper and stiching);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like