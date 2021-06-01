Waist Bag Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

Product includes:

• 4 psd with isolated waist bag (front, side and top views);

• 16 background textures;

• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:

• bag color and design;

• belt color and design;

• elements color (zipper tape, plastic pull and fastex, metal zipper and stiching);

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background color and design;