Waist Bag Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
Product includes:
• 4 psd with isolated waist bag (front, side and top views);
• 16 background textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• bag color and design;
• belt color and design;
• elements color (zipper tape, plastic pull and fastex, metal zipper and stiching);
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;